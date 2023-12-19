Storm Updates Campus and Community 3 MIN READ Share



December 19, 2023

Colby College is running on reduced staffing on Tuesday, December 19 due to the storm. Employees should work with their supervisor to determine if work can be completed remotely.

Additional information is below.

Weather Conditions: We expect temperatures to drop below freezing tonight. We ask that you please refrain from propping doors open and opening windows , as this could cause pipes to freeze in the buildings. If you venture outside, please wear appropriate clothing, as temperatures will be very cold.

Access to Power: Access to power to charge electronic devices is available at the Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center until 10 p.m. and at Roberts Dining Hall overnight. Please bring the necessary cables and plugs to change your device. Be mindful that we have limited outlets available, and you may need to wait to charge your device.

Activities: Starting at 9:30 p.m., we will play a selection of movies in Robert's dining hall. Robert's will be open overnight, and movies will be available for students to play. Some board games and cards will be available; feel free to bring your own to share with others.

Printing: A printer is accessible in the Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center for students looking to print important travel documents (boarding passes, bus tickets, etc.). We encourage students traveling to print important documents in case their phones lose power. Please download your documents (preferably to a computer rather than a cellphone) before you arrive.

Campus Security: If you need to contact Campus Security, use the following numbers: Emergencies and immediate support – 207-660-3263. For non-emergency assistance – 207-660-3264.

: If you need to contact Campus Security, use the following numbers: Campus Operations: Facilities staff has been working on clearing debris from affected areas of campus. They will continue to work to ensure the campus is safe and ready to return to normal operations once power returns. We ask for your patience as staff continue to address critical issues.

Updates will be posted here as needed.

December 19 at 7:40 p.m.

At this time, our facilities team has triaged campus and stabilized our systems while we await the restoration of power by Central Maine Power. We have not received an estimated time when power will be returned.

If power has been restored in the morning, we will do our best to resume operations on campus; if not, we will continue to operate with a similar approach to today with essential staff on campus and others working with their manager on the best approach to their work for the day based upon their personal situation.

We are deeply grateful for the way this community comes together during challenging times and for the incredible work those on the front lines in the recovery from this storm have done and will continue to do. In particular, gratitude goes to our colleagues in facilities, security, campus life, and athletics as well as the dining staff who support Colby.

Thank you for looking out for each other and offering assistance to help those in need.

