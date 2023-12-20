Impactful Videos from 2023
These stories made a lasting impact on the Colby community
The Colby community continued to shape a lasting and bold legacy in 2023, from the extension of its landmark Dare Northward campaign to the impact of students and faculty around the globe. The College opened the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, and the Mules’ baseball team made a deep push into the NESCAC playoffs by capitalizing on Colby’s unique Peak Performance Program. Enjoy these videos that exhibit the excellence, talent, and integrity of the Colby community.
The inaugural Peak Performance video series follows the Mules through the off-season and regular season as they work with the Peak Performance crew to stay on top of their health.
Welcome to the Paul J. Schupf Art Center
Experience the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, Maine’s newest hub for creativity, innovation, and expression.
Maggie Stokes ’25 on Skijoring, Sled Dogs, and Overcoming Adversity
Maggie Stokes ’25 fell in love with sled dogs while studying in northern Norway where she learned winter survival skills and built powerful connections with the dogs in her care. Now, Stokes practices skijoring on the frozen lake near her home with her 2-year-old Alaskan husky, Pilot.
Mark Boles ’92 on Entrepreneurship and the Great Outdoors
Mark Boles ’92 is the founder and CEO of Intrinsic Provisions, one of just four Black-owned outdoor lifestyle shops in the country. He was recently named one of the “20 Most Influential People in the Outdoor Industry” by Outside Business Journal. Learn more about Boles and his love of outdoor sports.
Dare Northward: Welcome to the Next Ascent
We’re on the precipice of achieving something unprecedented. We’ve given our time, effort, and resolve to ensure our students and faculty have the best possible experience at Colby. And while the last leg of the climb will be the most challenging, it will also be the most rewarding. Do you dare to join?
How the Center for Small Town Jewish Life at Colby College is Building Community
As a rabbinical fellow at the Center for Small Town Jewish Life, Joey Glick is cultivating skills to make connections and care for people in need in small communities, building on a tradition with deep roots in communal and individual support.
Ben Tuff’03 Shares his Inspiration Journey to Recovery
Ultra-marathon swimmer Ben Tuff ’03 is the subject of a new documentary about swimming the length of Narragansett Bay and his journey to sobriety. Learn more about Tuff’s mission to help others struggling with addiction.
The Class of 2023 stepped into a future full of possibilities during Colby’s 202nd Commencement, closing out their journey on Mayflower Hill in a ceremony punctuated by triumph, honor, and hope.
Finding Inspiration from Alex Katz’s “Pas de Deux” Paintings
The Colby College Museum of Art’s Alex Katz: Theater and Dance” exhibition inspired Associate Professor of Performance, Theater, and Dance Annie Kloppenberg’s dance class to bring the artist’s work to life through performance with music by composer Albert Mathias.
