Reliving Commencement Weekend Campus and Community Colby's 204th Commencement was a celebration of accomplishment and community Markus Christie '25 lets out a celebratory yell after graduating from Colby. (Photo by Gregory A. Rec)



Photography by Ashley L. Conti, Brianna Soukup, Gregory A. Rec, and Maine Drone Imaging May 27, 2025

Representing 48 U.S. states and 60 countries, the 612 students in Colby’s Class of 2025—the largest graduating class in the College’s history—celebrated in style on Sunday. With the support of family, friends, and the wider Colby community, the graduates relished in their accomplishments, basked in the spotlight, and bounded with enthusiasm into the future.

These photos capture both the private moments and the scope of the celebration.

Gian Diego Martinez-Arriaga ’25 did some last-minute tassel management. (Photo by Ashley L. Conti)

Senior Class Speaker Michelle Bechtel ’25 is greeted by Senior Class Co-President Saathvika Diviti ’25 during the commencement ceremony. (Photo by Ashley L. Conti)

Former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker delivered the commencement address in front of a packed Miller Lawn. (Photo by Ashley L. Conti)

Thousands of people filled Miller Lawn to take in the College’s 204th Commencement, as seen reflected in the screen of a smartphone. (Photo by Ashley L. Conti)

Commencement is all about the details. (Photos by Ashley L. Conti)

Supporters cheer for their graduate. (Photo by Brianna Soukup)

Graduates show off their new diplomas with pride. (Photos by Gregory A. Rec)

A large crowd packed Miller Lawn, as seen in this aerial photograph. (Photo by Maine Drone Imaging)

Hats fly in front of Miller tower. (Photo by Ashley L. Conti)

Family members embrace after commencement. (Photo by Ashley L. Conti)