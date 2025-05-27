Reliving Commencement Weekend

Colby's 204th Commencement was a celebration of accomplishment and community
Photography by Ashley L. Conti, Brianna Soukup, Gregory A. Rec, and Maine Drone Imaging
May 27, 2025
Representing 48 U.S. states and 60 countries, the 612 students in Colby’s Class of 2025—the largest graduating class in the College’s history—celebrated in style on Sunday. With the support of family, friends, and the wider Colby community, the graduates relished in their accomplishments, basked in the spotlight, and bounded with enthusiasm into the future.
These photos capture both the private moments and the scope of the celebration.