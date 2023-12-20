Scholarship Stories from 2023

Campus and Community

Our faculty’s research had a broad impact across disciplines during the past year

December 20, 2023

Members of Colby’s faculty produced a range of important work in 2023, involving language preservation, the impact of wildfire emissions, and the science of bird migration. We’ve compiled a selection of stories that showcases their groundbreaking scholarship.

CEERS image of distant black holes

JWST Detects Most Distant, Active Supermassive Black Hole to Date

Colby astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope also detected other distant black holes and early galaxies for the first time

Preserving Language and Culture

Tiffany Creegan Miller’s work to ensure the survival of an Indigenous language takes root at Colby

Urgent Work on the Impact of Wildfire Emissions

Assistant Professor of Chemistry Greg Drozd studies soot from wildfires at the molecular level to measure the impact on our climate

Assistant Professor of History Sarah Duff

Taking a Closer Look at the History of Africa, Through the Lens of Childhood and Youth

Assistant Professor Sarah Duff could have used a textbook on childhood and youth in African history, so she wrote one

Neil Groce

With Walk the Walk, Neil Gross Offers Examples of Police Reform

The sociology professor’s latest book puts him at the center of an evolving national conversation

Nikky Singh

Flesh and Spirit

With her lifelong scholarship in Sikhism, Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh seeks a better world for all

A female red-winged blackbird, a song sparrow, a female mallard duck with ducklings, a laughing gull, and a male red-winged blackbird were spotted earlier this summer on Allen Island.

Understanding the Mysteries of Bird Migration

With the installation of a new tracking system, Colby’s Island Campus is now part of an international research network that monitors birds, bats, and insects

AI for Everyone

The Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence has built an infectious culture of cross-campus collaboration aimed at improving the human condition

Jeannine Anderson singing

Arisa White’s Powerful New Opera

The associate professor of English previews her work-in-progress in preparation for its premiere at the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts in 2025

Telling the Story

How journalism has been a grounding force for Assistant Professor of African-American Studies Sonya Donaldson

Jerzy Wieczorek, Assistant Professor of Statistics

Building a Better Statistical Model

Research by a Colby statistics professor and two students has been published in a peer-reviewed journal and downloaded thousands of times

