Scholarship Stories from 2023
Our faculty’s research had a broad impact across disciplines during the past year
Members of Colby’s faculty produced a range of important work in 2023, involving language preservation, the impact of wildfire emissions, and the science of bird migration. We’ve compiled a selection of stories that showcases their groundbreaking scholarship.
JWST Detects Most Distant, Active Supermassive Black Hole to Date
Colby astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope also detected other distant black holes and early galaxies for the first time
Preserving Language and Culture
Tiffany Creegan Miller’s work to ensure the survival of an Indigenous language takes root at Colby
Urgent Work on the Impact of Wildfire Emissions
Assistant Professor of Chemistry Greg Drozd studies soot from wildfires at the molecular level to measure the impact on our climate
Taking a Closer Look at the History of Africa, Through the Lens of Childhood and Youth
Assistant Professor Sarah Duff could have used a textbook on childhood and youth in African history, so she wrote one
With Walk the Walk, Neil Gross Offers Examples of Police Reform
The sociology professor’s latest book puts him at the center of an evolving national conversation
With her lifelong scholarship in Sikhism, Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh seeks a better world for all
Understanding the Mysteries of Bird Migration
With the installation of a new tracking system, Colby’s Island Campus is now part of an international research network that monitors birds, bats, and insects
The Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence has built an infectious culture of cross-campus collaboration aimed at improving the human condition
Arisa White’s Powerful New Opera
The associate professor of English previews her work-in-progress in preparation for its premiere at the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts in 2025
How journalism has been a grounding force for Assistant Professor of African-American Studies Sonya Donaldson
Building a Better Statistical Model
Research by a Colby statistics professor and two students has been published in a peer-reviewed journal and downloaded thousands of times
