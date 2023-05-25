Women’s Lacrosse Continues Its Run of Success Campus and Community The Mules made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament Members of the Colby women's lacrosse team rally before the start of the game against the College of New Jersey during the quarterfinals of the NCAA D-III Women's Lacrosse Tournament at Middlebury College May 20. Share





Photographs by Dustin Satloff ’15 May 25, 2023

The 12th-ranked women’s lacrosse team concluded another stellar season with an appearance in the Elite 8 of the NCAA D-III tournament that included a thrilling upset victory over the College of New Jersey, the sixth-ranked team, and a heartbreaking 12-7 loss in the quarterfinals to top-ranked Middlebury College.

The Colby women played with intensity and grit all weekend. They bounced the College of New Jersey with a 14-9 victory May 20, when Ally Franz ’24 scored five goals. They got out to an early lead against undefeated Middlebury May 21 and closed the gap to three before their rivals scored late to secure a hard-earned victory.

It’s the second consecutive season Colby has advanced to the Elite 8. The Mules finished the season with a 14-6 record under head coach Karen Henning and assistant coaches Kelsey Howard and Ari Cambio.

Annie Eddy ’23 shows her enthusiasm as she is introduced before the start of the game against Middlebury College May 21.

Jillian Mazzocca ’23 advances the ball during first-quarter action against Middlebury. Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Karen Henning speaks to players after the loss to Middlebury.

Ally Franz ’24 celebrates after scoring a goal against Middlebury as Paige Saudek ’26 rushes to join her.

Annie Eddy ’23 moves to evade a defender from the College of New Jersey. Elizabeth Hennessey ’23 splits the defense and advances toward the goal against the College of New Jersey.

Cami McDonald ’24 finds space and takes a shot against the College of New Jersey.

Jillian Mazzocca ’23 (left) and and Sarah Hearns ’24 enjoy their upset victory.

