Women’s Lacrosse Continues Its Run of Success
The Mules made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament
The 12th-ranked women’s lacrosse team concluded another stellar season with an appearance in the Elite 8 of the NCAA D-III tournament that included a thrilling upset victory over the College of New Jersey, the sixth-ranked team, and a heartbreaking 12-7 loss in the quarterfinals to top-ranked Middlebury College.
The Colby women played with intensity and grit all weekend. They bounced the College of New Jersey with a 14-9 victory May 20, when Ally Franz ’24 scored five goals. They got out to an early lead against undefeated Middlebury May 21 and closed the gap to three before their rivals scored late to secure a hard-earned victory.
It’s the second consecutive season Colby has advanced to the Elite 8. The Mules finished the season with a 14-6 record under head coach Karen Henning and assistant coaches Kelsey Howard and Ari Cambio.
