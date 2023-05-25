Women’s Lacrosse Continues Its Run of Success

The Mules made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament

Tessa Loria #27 and Kins Helmer #22 of the Colby Mules before the start of the game against the TCNJ Lions during the third round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 20, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Members of the Colby women's lacrosse team rally before the start of the game against the College of New Jersey during the quarterfinals of the NCAA D-III Women's Lacrosse Tournament at Middlebury College May 20.
Photographs by Dustin Satloff ’15
May 25, 2023

The 12th-ranked women’s lacrosse team concluded another stellar season with an appearance in the Elite 8 of the NCAA D-III tournament that included a thrilling upset victory over the College of New Jersey, the sixth-ranked team, and a heartbreaking 12-7 loss in the quarterfinals to top-ranked Middlebury College.

The Colby women played with intensity and grit all weekend. They bounced the College of New Jersey with a 14-9 victory May 20, when Ally Franz ’24 scored five goals. They got out to an early lead against undefeated Middlebury May 21 and closed the gap to three before their rivals scored late to secure a hard-earned victory.

It’s the second consecutive season Colby has advanced to the Elite 8. The Mules finished the season with a 14-6 record under head coach Karen Henning and assistant coaches Kelsey Howard and Ari Cambio.

Annie Eddy #24 of the Colby Mules is introduced before the start of the game against the Middlebury Panthers during the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 21, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Annie Eddy ’23 shows her enthusiasm as she is introduced before the start of the game against Middlebury College May 21.
Jillian Mazzocca #29 of the Colby Mules in action during the first quarter of the game against the Middlebury Panthers during the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 21, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Jillian Mazzocca ’23 advances the ball during first-quarter action against Middlebury.
Colby Mules head coach Karen Henning speaks to players after the game against the Middlebury Panthers during the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 21, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Karen Henning speaks to players after the loss to Middlebury.
Ally Franz #5 of the Colby Mules celebrates after scoring a goal during the third quarter of the game against the Middlebury Panthers during the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 21, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Ally Franz ’24 celebrates after scoring a goal against Middlebury as Paige Saudek ’26 rushes to join her.
Annie Eddy #24 of the Colby Mules is guarded by Larissa Hatzold #2 of The College of New Jersey Lions during the second quarter of the game against the TCNJ Lions during the third round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 20, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Annie Eddy ’23 moves to evade a defender from the College of New Jersey.
Elizabeth Hennessey #25 of the Colby Mules during the third quarter of the game against the TCNJ Lions during the third round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 20, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Elizabeth Hennessey ’23 splits the defense and advances toward the goal against the College of New Jersey.
Cami McDonald #8 of the Colby Mules shoots the ball during the second quarter of the game against the TCNJ Lions during the third round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 20, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Cami McDonald ’24 finds space and takes a shot against the College of New Jersey.
Sarah Hearns #50 and Jillian Mazzocca #29 of the Colby Mules celebrate after defeating the TCNJ Lions during the third round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament held at Middlebury College on May 20, 2023 in Middlebury, Vermont.
Jillian Mazzocca ’23 (left) and and Sarah Hearns ’24 enjoy their upset victory.

