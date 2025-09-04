Board of Trustees Elects Four New Members Announcements 4 MIN READ Joining the board are alumni with a breadth of experience and an affinity for the College Photo by Ashley L. Conti Share



By Laura Meader September 4, 2025

Colby announces the election of four alumni to serve on its Board of Trustees. They bring a breadth of experience in banking, community engagement, education, and real estate development to Colby’s governing body.

As students, they served in leadership positions during their time on Mayflower Hill. Now, as alumni, they share an affinity for Colby and will help guide the College through its next phase of growth.

Joining the board are Jonathan Barry ’98, a partner at Goldman Sachs; Coy Dailey ’01, director of equity and community engagement at the Brearley School; Jack O’Neill ’77, founding partner of National Development; and Deanna Perez ’22, assistant director of alumni engagement at Rice University.

“These talented alumni will enhance our Board of Trustees with professional and personal experience coupled with a longstanding commitment to the College,” said President David A. Greene. “They join the board at a time of tremendous momentum, and I look forward to the expertise and energy they will bring as Colby strengthens its position as a leading liberal arts institution.”

Jon Barry ’98 is a partner at Goldman Sachs and co-head of Global Alternative and Sponsor Coverage across the Global Banking and Markets Division. He also serves as a regional board member for the Positive Coaching Alliance and is a board member of the National Education Equity Lab. He majored in English and history at Colby, and he played football for four years, serving as team captain his senior year. His accolades include a National Football Foundation Award and being named the Colby Football Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete of the Year from Maine for 1997-98. Barry holds an M.Sc. from Oxford University.

Coy Dailey ’01 is director of equity and community engagement at the Brearley School in New York City, where he collaborates with students, faculty, and staff to create and maintain a climate of inclusion. Previously, he was director of diversity and equity at the Bank Street School for Children, and he taught mathematics at Georgetown Day School, Montclair Kimberley Academy, and the Packer Collegiate Institute, where he was also diversity coordinator and middle school dean of student life. Dailey was a Bunche Scholar and a mathematical sciences major and African-American studies minor at Colby. He went on to earn an M.A. in school leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jack O’Neil ’77 is cofounder and a member of the board of directors of National Development, one of New England’s leading development and investment firms. The firm has completed more than 35 million square feet of prominent projects in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. His current role is as advisor/director, and he serves as a director on the board of the parent company and its multiple affiliates. An administrative science major at Colby, O’Neil was a four-year member and captain of the men’s varsity ice hockey team. He has also served in leadership roles in a wide variety of nonprofits, foundations, youth sports, and civic organizations.