Media Stories from 2023

December 20, 2023

Colby received significant press attention in 2023, including being featured in a variety of national and regional stories. From two major pieces by NPR’s Marketplace Morning Report on the College’s work to revitalize Waterville, to articles by the Boston Globe on Colby’s various arts initiatives, the College continued to be featured in a variety of media throughout the year. Here are just a few of the highlights.

National Review Colby earned accolades for “tackling a big problem” and “spending time, talent, and treasure to make a real, positive difference” in this story about the arts and Waterville’s resurgence.

New York Times A review of Walk the Walk by Charles A. Dana Professor of Sociology Neil Gross referenced the book as “thoughtful and important.”

TripSavvy An article on exciting destinations in 2023 highlighted Central Maine and how investments by institutions like Colby have created an inspiring model for transforming defunct, former mill towns that now enrich the lives of both natives and vacationers.

Forbes Commentary by Amanda Stent, director of Colby’s Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence, played a major role in this article about why and how AI makes its decisions.

Boston Globe



The arts were at the center of two major stories by the Boston Globe this past year. The first was about the collaboration between Colby and Waterville that has turned the city into the “artsy hotspot of northern New England,” while the second highlighted the Colby Museum’s “exhilarating complex exhibition,” Painted: Our Bodies, Hearts, and Village.

NPR Marketplace Morning Report



This national radio show aired two feature segments on Colby and the revitalization of Waterville this past year. The first segment focused on the College’s significant investments in the city, while the second piece described how the new Gordon Center is a “complex you might expect in a top 10 city.”

Washington Post Research about public attitudes in the U.S. toward secession by Assistant Professor of Government Nick Jacobs was the topic of this column.

Boston Globe President David A. Greene was featured in a story on how leading colleges are responding to recent attacks on the liberal arts.

Fox News A segment about this year’s Lovejoy Award recipient, Evan Gershkovich, highlighted how Colby bestows “the country’s highest journalism award for courage.”

New England Cable News A feature on the opening of the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts noted how it was “designed to take students’ creativity to new heights.”

