Colby Welcomes Newest Cohort of Trustees Announcements 4 min. read Six leaders have recently been elected to serve on the Board of Trustees (Photo by Maine Drone Imaging) Share





By Laura Meader September 13, 2023

Colby is delighted to report the election of six dynamic leaders to its Board of Trustees. These individuals will lend their expertise and experience in education, philanthropy, business, and the arts to the board.

Individually and as part of the entire board, they will support the mission of the College to enable each student to find and fulfill their own unique potential, becoming imaginative and critical thinkers capable of responding flexibly to the changing demands of the world.

Joining the board are Susan Bram, a trustee of the Jewish Board; Theresa Brockelman ’91, partner at Deloitte; Arman Gökgöl-Kline ’00, partner at Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb; Lindsey Lanier ’04, vice president at Kobalt Music; Catherine Tinsley, cofounder of the Haynesville Project; and Jason Werlin ’00, managing director with TA Associates.

“As Colby embarks on its next phase of ambitious growth, we are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to our Board of Trustees,” said Colby President David A. Greene. “They bring a breadth of personal and professional experience and perspectives and a deep commitment to Colby, and their expertise will enhance our ability to position Colby for sustained strength for generations to come.”

Susan Bram is currently a trustee of the Jewish Board, a health and human services agency in New York City. Previously, she taught second grade at the Brearley School after earning her bachelor’s from the University of Virginia in 1985 and her master’s in special education from Columbia University in 1987. Bram serves on the Colby College Parents Executive Committee and on the advisory board for Colby’s Center for Small Town Jewish Life. She also has served as a trustee of several institutions and organizations, including the University of Virginia’s College Foundation Fund, Riverdale Neighborhood House, Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Manhattan, and her alma mater, Ethical Culture Fieldston School. Susan Bram

Theresa Sullivan Brockelman ’91 is a partner at Deloitte, where she leads the New England financial services industry group. She is also the New England champion for Deloitte’s MADE (Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable) commitment, which aims to attract diverse high schoolers into the accounting field. In her community of Andover, Mass., she serves on the board of trustees of Cathedral High School and is a past member of the United Way’s Audit Committee and former co-chair of its Women’s Leadership Breakfast. Brockelman has served on Colby’s Alumni Council Executive Committee and chaired its alumni athletics group, the C Club. She holds an M.B.A./M.S.A. in accounting from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. She majored in administrative science at Colby and was on the track & field, cross country, and field hockey teams. Theresa Sullivan Brockelman ’91

Arman Gökgöl-Kline ’00 is a partner and member of the management and investment committees at Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP, which he joined after working as an analyst at Merrill Lynch & Co. Along with his brother, Eral Gökgöl-Kline ’02, he cofounded the Vale Fox Distillery, an award-winning gin and whiskey distillery in New York’s Hudson Valley. Arman Gökgöl-Kline also serves as vice president of the board at New Canaan Country School and as a board member at Modern Classrooms Project, which empowers educators through a blended, self-paced, mastery-based instructional model. Previously, he served on the board of Medicines360, a nonprofit global women’s health pharmaceutical company. He double majored in biology and economics at Colby, where he met his wife, Jennifer Lavigne Kline ’99, a Colby Museum of Art Board of Visitors member. In 2021 they established the Lavigne & Gökgöl-Kline First Generation Financial Aid Fund in support of first-generation Colby students. Arman Gökgöl-Kline ’00

Lindsey Lanier ’04, a Los Angeles-based entertainment industry professional, is vice president of Kobalt Music, an award-winning music and technology company with global hubs. Lanier oversees the acquisition of songwriters, producers, and catalogs while maintaining the existing roster of hip-hop, R&B, and gospel talent of Kobalt, which represents, on average, more than 40 percent of the artists who have produced top-100 songs and albums in the U.S. and the UK. In 2021 and 2023, Lanier was named one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players. Previously, she was an A&R (artists and repertoire) vice president with Motown Records, where she worked with artists such as Tiana Major9, Smino, and Vince Staples. A government major at Colby, Lanier has been an active alumna, serving on her Reunion Planning Committee and the Colby Fund Class Gift Committee. Lindsey Lanier ’04

Cathy Tinsley is an educational philanthropist and cofounder of the Haynesville Project, a distinctive program established at Colby in 2021 that provides support for newly tenured faculty. She recently finished a long service as chair and founding board member of LearnServe International, which equips young people from diverse backgrounds to tackle social challenges. Since 2006 she has served on the board of ASSIST, which brings international students to study at American independent schools. Tinsley has been president of the Parent Association at Washington International School and was a member of Colby’s Parents Executive Committee. She earned her bachelor’s in sociology and political science with a focus on international studies Earlham College. Cathy and her husband, Tom Tinsley, have enjoyed more than 40 summers on the Maine coast with their three children. Cathy Tinsley

Jason Werlin ’00 is a managing director at TA Associates, a global private equity firm. As a member of the firm’s executive committee, management committee, and core-debt-investment committees, and as co-head of its North America Technology Group, he focuses on investments in technology and technology-based services companies. Previously, he worked in the mergers and acquisitions group at McDaniels & Co. Werlin currently serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula in San Mateo County, Calif. A Phi Beta Kappa inductee, he graduated from Colby with a bachelor’s in international studies and Spanish and earned his M.B.A. from Stanford University in 2008. Werlin and his wife, Amelia Schultz ’00, established the Jason Werlin ’00 and Amelia Schultz ’00 Endowed Financial Aid Fund at Colby in 2023 to support educational equity. Jason Werlin ’00

Sign up to read the latest each week. Subscribe

Highlights