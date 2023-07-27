The Mighty Ant Natural Sciences 2 min. read This summer, Colby students are helping biologist Chris Moore better understand ‘the most successful animals to have ever lived’ Jaslynn Devora ’26, an environmental science major, examines an ant that she collected this summer with an insect collection aspirator. Devora worked with Chris Moore, assistant professor of biology, and Nick Levinson ’25, a biology and environmental science double major, to set ant traps along the Round Top Trail in the Kennebec Highlands in Rome, Maine. Share





By Abigail Curtis Photography by Ashley L. Conti July 27, 2023

Consider the ant: tiny and ubiquitous, and more commonly considered a pest than a wonder of the insect world.

Ants by the numbers are astonishing, with at least 14,000 different known species found almost everywhere on the planet. By some estimates, all the combined ants on earth would outweigh all the humans. They loosen soil, fertilize it, and help with the decomposition of plant and animal matter. It is a shame that many overlook them.

But not Assistant Professor of Biology Chris Moore, whose lab has the largest collection of ants from Maine in the world.

“I am humbled by and deeply admire ants,” he said. “I mean, really think about it for a moment: these nearly microscopic animals are, by most measures, the most successful animals to have ever lived. Ants have farmed for tens of millions of years, they arguably form the most complex societies after humans, and innumerable species ecosystems around the world are dependent upon ants for their existence.”

Jaslynn Devora ’26, an environmental science major, and Nick Levinson ’25, a biology and environmental science double major, set covered plastic ant traps baited with antifreeze along the Round Top Trail in the Kennebec Highlands.

He and his students have been placing ant traps and studying ants in Maine for years, with an emphasis on learning more about the distribution of ant species across various height elevations.

This summer, they are adding more specimens to the collection by hiking into the verdant deciduous forest of Round Top Mountain in the Kennebec Highlands, and other locales, to set ant traps amid the leaf litter.

The simple traps, made up of covered plastic cups with holes punched into the sides, are baited with sweet antifreeze and buried in the ground. Ants find the bait irresistible, and Moore and his student researchers will return later in the season to collect the ants they’ve caught.

Chris Moore, assistant professor of biology, and Jaslynn Devora ’26 examine an ant that Devora collected with an insect collection aspirator.

In addition to Round Top Mountain, they have set traps at Camden Hills State Park, Frye Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Waldo County, Mount Blue State Park in Weld, and Saddleback Ridge in the Rangeley area.

The students also broadened their knowledge of other insects, helping Moore pin insects for a collection he is putting together for the entomology course he will co-teach with Assistant Professor of Biology Suegene Noh in the fall.

Learning more about the tiny creatures who share the environment with us is fascinating and important, Moore said.

“Ants have burrowed their way into being a central, vital, and reciprocating part of the living world, which is perhaps a lesson they can even teach us.”

Environmental science major Jaslynn Devora ’26 sets a container filled with antifreeze in a hole to attract and collect ants at different elevations along the Round Top Trail in the Kennebec Highlands.

Jaslynn Devora ’26 pins various types of dragonflies in Assistant Professor of Biology Chris Moore’s lab at the F.W. Olin Science Center. Nick Levinson ’25 (left) and Jaslynn Devora ’26 pin various insects to add to Colby’s bug library.

Chris Moore, assistant professor of biology, uses a pair of tweezers to hold an ant so that students can learn how to identify different species while setting ant traps along the Round Top Trail in the Kennebec Highlands.

Various types of ants are pinned to a board in Assistant Professor of Biology Chris Moore’s lab. Lethyce Gamiao ’26, a biology and economics double major, works to pin a Halloween pennant dragonfly that will become part of Colby’s bug collection.

Microscopes help with the placement of pins while pinning various insects.

Lethyce Gamiao ’26, a biology and economics double major, pins a dragonfly.

