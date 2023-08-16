Four Young Alumni Win Fulbright Awards

Oscar Garcia ‘22 will teach English in Taiwan for his Fulbright fellowship. As an education major, he’s always wanted to teach—and after a post-graduate year working as a bilingual tutor in Spanish and English, he’s ready to try the front of the classroom.

Garcia wasn’t able to study abroad because of Covid-19 restrictions, so for him, this is a way to experience a completely different pedagogical system firsthand. “I applied to figure out exactly what it is I want to do within teaching,” said Garcia. “Right now, I’m geared more toward teaching a language, whether it’s Spanish or helping bilingual students learn English. I’m excited to see a different perspective in the classroom when it comes to language acquisition. To actually be in another country and be in a completely different system, seeing what sort of methods they use, is going to be really interesting.”

He hopes that through the course of this program, he’ll gain more clarity on what a career as an educator looks like. At Colby, the emphasis on taking a global perspective with education really stuck with him. Said Garcia, “What was great about the Education Department at Colby is that whatever I learned there, I saw it in all of my other classes. It gave me the confidence to want to become a teacher.”